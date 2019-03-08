Plain sailing for Finlay as he excels in championships in Italy

Finlay Oliver and Quinn Edmonds. Picture: KOW Kings of Wessex

If getting your GCSE results was not enough to be getting on with over the summer, a Cheddar student has also been taking part in sailing championships.

Finlay Oliver finished seventh in RS Feva World Championships in Italy, alongside helm Quinn Edmonds.

A Kings of Wessex Academy spokesman said: "Keen sailors Fin and Quinn had some very competitive races over the six-day event in Follonica, coming through qualifying in gold fleet and winning the first race of the competition, beating former Olympic medallist and 470 World Champion Simon Cooke from New Zealand.

"Twenty four countries were represented and there was intense competition, with the boys holding a second place ranking going into the final day of racing.

"Some changeable weather and super racing from their competitors meant a seventh place overall."