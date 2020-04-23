VIDEO: Children make heart-warming video to thank key workers

Nikki and Lucinda took part in the Makaton video. Archant

Children from Weston and Worle have made a special video to say thank you to key workers who are risking their lives to help others during the pandemic.

Pupils from The Priory Learning Trust made the moving video with the help of Makaton tutor Joy Grimsby.

In it, members of Castle Batch Makaton Club and their families use the sign language to thank a host of key workers including teachers, police, bakers, delivery drivers, shop staff, firefighters and postmen and women.

The youngsters also urged people to stay safe during the lockdown.

Zoe Burchell said: “This is a video of local children saying thank you to key workers. We also wanted to say thank you to Mrs Joy Grimsby for teaching the children all the Makaton signs and putting the video together.”

