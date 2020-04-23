Advanced search

VIDEO: Children make heart-warming video to thank key workers

PUBLISHED: 09:39 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 23 April 2020

Nikki and Lucinda took part in the Makaton video.

Children from Weston and Worle have made a special video to say thank you to key workers who are risking their lives to help others during the pandemic.

Pupils from The Priory Learning Trust made the moving video with the help of Makaton tutor Joy Grimsby.

In it, members of Castle Batch Makaton Club and their families use the sign language to thank a host of key workers including teachers, police, bakers, delivery drivers, shop staff, firefighters and postmen and women.

More: Show your thanks to NHS heroes.

The youngsters also urged people to stay safe during the lockdown.

Zoe Burchell said: “This is a video of local children saying thank you to key workers. We also wanted to say thank you to Mrs Joy Grimsby for teaching the children all the Makaton signs and putting the video together.”

Tonight, people will be gathering outside their homes to say thank you to our NHS heroes in the weekly clap for the NHS at 8pm.

We want to offer readers a chance to say a personal thank you, or submit pictures and images of the NHS weekly applause, which we can then compile for publication both in print and online.

Send us your NHS thank yous as landscape video clips of no more than 10 seconds, or as photo messages, together with full details of who is featured (including name and address), to newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk

Nightingale hospital covering North Somerset is set to open this weekend

NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol will open this weekend. Picture: Jane Harris

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Nine more coronvirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Worle pub could be converted into a nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Care homes refuse to admit patients without coronavirus test

Manor Park Care Home is one of 17 homes in North Somerset refusing to admit patients unless they have been tested for coronavirus.

