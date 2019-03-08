Children 'thrilled' to try out new cooker at Weston school
PUBLISHED: 11:00 13 October 2019
Archant
Children can learn to bake and cook using a new industrial kitchen installed at St Mark's Primary School in Weston.
Headteacher, Helen Bath, said the students were 'absolutely thrilled' to get baking for a Macmillan coffee morning on September 25.
Helen said: "Children will now have the opportunity to learn about how to bake and cook during, and after, school hours at the school.
"A range of chefs in the region will also be invited to the primary, in St Marks Road, in future to work with the children, who will hopefully encourage them to learn a wide range of new skills."
Year four student, Henry, said: "It was great fun making flapjack and crispie cakes for a Macmillan coffee morning."
Student Scarlett was also 'excited' to use the new kitchen at St Mark's, partly due to the fact that her dad's company worked on installing the oven at the school.