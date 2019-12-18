Preschool raises record amount at festive fair

Old Church of Saint Nicholas, Uphill Way, Christmas fair for Uphill Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A preschool has raised a record amount of cash by holding a Christmas fair.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Old Church of Saint Nicholas, Uphill Way, Christmas fair for Uphill Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Old Church of Saint Nicholas, Uphill Way, Christmas fair for Uphill Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

St Nicholas Church Preschool in Uphill ran stalls and organised games and activities to raise money for its appeal to replace the outdoor flooring.

Children, parents and supporters flocked to the event to buy reindeer food, visit Santa in his grotto and tuck into coffee and cakes.

The event raised £874 for the preschool, taking the total up to £11,000 across all its fundraising.

Preschool leader Kimberley Shepherd said: "We were so overwhelmed by how much we raised.

Old Church of Saint Nicholas, Uphill Way, Christmas fair for Uphill Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Old Church of Saint Nicholas, Uphill Way, Christmas fair for Uphill Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"We normally raise about £300, so we are just so thankful to everyone who came along, donated and supported the preschool."

The preschool, which meets in the church hall in Old Church Road, wants to start work on replacing the outdoor flooring in April.

Members need to raise another £3,000 and they are planning to hold a street cleaning fundraiser in January and an Easter event.