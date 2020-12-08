WSM 150p Locking Christmas tree
- Credit: Locking Primary School
Christmas has arrived at a village school, thanks to the delivery of a 17ft tree.
Locking Primary School has been given a tree by the school's board of governors.
Staff from OKM Construction picked the tree up from Clive's Christmas Trees and delivered it to the school free of charge.
Children from Locking Primary School and Locking Preschool, who are based within the school site, have been making decorations to go on the branches.
The preschool and the Friends of Locking Primary School donated the baubles and the lights and Adam Matthews, chief executive of Extend Learning Academies Network donated the twinkling star which adorns the top of the tree.
The Tree of Hope was decorated in rainbow colours to symbolise Locking community’s strength of togetherness and spirit during the pandemic.
Staff and pupils would like to thank everyone for their kind donations which have helped to bring some Christmas cheer to the village.
