North Somerset A-level results 2021: Students excel at Churchill

Published: 2:35 PM August 10, 2021

Staff at Churchill Academy and Sixth Form enjoyed celebrating the achievements of students as they picked up their exam results today (Tuesday).

The school said the year group has ‘excelled in their independence, drive and determination in the face of unprecedented circumstances’.

Headteacher, Chris Hildrew said: “At the end of a year characterised by uncertainty and difficulty, I am delighted to see so many of our students succeed. We owe a debt of gratitude to all our staff, who continued to provide an exceptional education throughout successive lockdowns, as well as taking on the task of assessing student performance normally undertaken by the exam boards.

“But above all, these results are a credit to our students who’ve shown immense determination throughout their time at Churchill, and especially through the pandemic. They have shown us just what they are capable of, and it’s exciting to think about what they will go onto achieve next. We are really proud of them, and proud that Churchill has been able to provide a fantastic foundation for them to continue to grow.”

Jasmin Rooke and John Skeen both achieved four A* grades and will be going on to study at the University of Oxford. Jasmin will be studying geography at Brasenose College and John will be reading mathematics and computer science at Exeter College.

Matilda Graham and Alex Wilson achieved two A* and 2A grades. While Madeleine Soper, Emily Aldridge, Jack Amer, Mason Beramsingh, Bede Burston, Samuel Golding, Catherine Hurcombe, Amy Hurst, Morgan James, Sam Smith, and Ben Wheeler all achieved three A* grades in their A-levels.

Hannah Callcut, Gabrielle Hubbard, Jason McLaren, Daniel Morris, Christina Orme, Jacob Perry, James Taylor, Isabella Trafford, Benjamin West, Caitlin Burke, Jackson Harper, Aidan Hind, Joe Reeves, and Isabelle Wyatt gained three A or A* grades.

The vast majority of Churchill students have been successful in gaining places at their first-choice destinations. Students are going on to study a wide range of university courses including classical studies and English, cognitive neuroscience, culinary arts management, architecture and environmental design, archaeology and veterinary medicine.

Many students have also taken up high-quality apprenticeships and other training opportunities, while others are planning gap years to broaden their horizons and build their experience before taking their next steps.