A-level results 2022: Churchill Academy celebrate 'enormous' achievement

Churchill Academy sixth form has celebrated 'another successful year' as students 'glow with pride' at their A-level results.

School chiefs say they are 'very proud' of the students achievements as their hard work has paid off.

Headteacher, Chris Hildrew, said: "After all the uncertainty of the past few years, I’m delighted that our sixth form students have done so well in their exams.

"They weren’t able to take GCSEs in 2020, so for many of them these were the first external assessments they have taken.

"They have achieved some spectacular results - but they are more than a set of grades. They are exceptional, inspiring, and talented young people and we couldn't be prouder of them.

Churchill Academy sixth form A-level results. - Credit: Submitted

"We ensure our students are equipped for life after Churchill, and over the past few years, this has been more important than ever.

"The kindness, curiosity and determination this cohort has shown under the conditions of the past few years is simply remarkable. It is this that has enabled so many of them to reach aspirational destinations as they leave the sixth form."

Some of the high flyers include Sarah Browne, who secured three A* grades and one A. She will now go on to study chemistry at New College, Oxford.

Sarah said: "I was really nervous about receiving my results but I’m so happy with them."

James Deacon also achieved three A* grades and will be studying economics at the University of Bath.

Cameron Leggett, who secured his place at Balliol College, Oxford, to study engineering achieved two A* and two As.

Churchill Academy sixth form A-level results. - Credit: Submitted

The school also congratulated Amy Bunce, Megan Buncher, Poppy Giles, Kristopher Hooper, Sophie Manning, Connie Rawlins, Isla Skudder, Penelope Styring, Josephine Tylor, Lauren Tyrrell and Leon Windett who all achieved three A or A* grades in their A-level assessments.

Many students have now secured a place at their chosen university and have also taken up high-quality apprenticeships and other training opportunities, whilst others are planning gap years to broaden and build their experience before taking their next steps.

Nationally, the top grades for A-levels have fallen since last year, with 36.4 per cent of all grades marked at A* or A, but this remains higher than the 2019 figures.