Education

GCSE results 2022: Churchill congratulates 'amazing' students

Charlie Williams

Published: 12:58 PM August 26, 2022
GCSE results at Churchill Academy. 

GCSE results at Churchill Academy. - Credit: Submitted

Churchill Academy has congratulated students on their GCSE, BTEC and Cambridge National results.

Pupils collected their results yesterday (August 26) after their first set of formal examinations since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Headteacher, Chris Hildrew, said: "At Churchill, we empower everyone to develop knowledge, skills, character and confidence, and we are immensely proud of our students who’ve achieved this and more.

"The past two years have presented unique challenges for students and staff, and we’re delighted that they have risen to those challenges and conquered them.

"Every grade represents a significant achievement, but we also know that our young people are more than a set of numbers: they are fantastic individuals, full of promise for the future."

The 'amazing' pupils who achieved ten GCSE grades at level 7 or above are: Finley Hay, Oliver Morris, Verity Quinton, Jessica Heath, Maddy Smith, House Captain Tiri Chida and Emily Kendrick.


