Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

PICTURES: Churchill Academy And Sixth Form prom

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 July 2019

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Teenagers got to celebrate the end of school during their prom on Friday.

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

School leavers from Churchill Academy and Sixth Form, in Churchill Green, made sure they were not easy to forget by dressing up in stunning outfits.

Some of the year 11s arrived in all sorts of transport ranging from scooters, lorries, horses and even tractors.

However, others stuck with the glamorous cars to make their grand entrance for the end of secondary school do.

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Family and friends stood on the side and watched as the teenagers arrived and there is no doubt, everyone was well dressed in their beautiful gowns and smart suits.

The youngsters also toasted to the end of the GCSE exams season and they are now looking forward to receiving their results in August.

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Most Read

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Verdict on £100m Banwell bypass bid due ‘any day’ with council confident of winning funding

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

RNLI rescues pair from Birnbeck Island

Two people were rescued from Birnbeck Island. Picture: Weston RNLI

Most Read

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Verdict on £100m Banwell bypass bid due ‘any day’ with council confident of winning funding

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

RNLI rescues pair from Birnbeck Island

Two people were rescued from Birnbeck Island. Picture: Weston RNLI

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston fall to heavy defeat but seconds conquer Castle rivals to remain in second

Pete Jobling bowling for Uphill Castle as Weston's Andy Fear looks on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cricket: Five-star Overton gives Somerset edge on Hants

Jamie Overton of Somerset with an appeal for a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

REVEALED: Healthy life expectancy rates higher in North Somerset than UK average

Men nearly live three years longer than the national average in North Somerset. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Churchill Academy And Sixth Form prom

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists