Gallery

PICTURES: Churchill Academy And Sixth Form prom

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Teenagers got to celebrate the end of school during their prom on Friday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

School leavers from Churchill Academy and Sixth Form, in Churchill Green, made sure they were not easy to forget by dressing up in stunning outfits.

Some of the year 11s arrived in all sorts of transport ranging from scooters, lorries, horses and even tractors.

However, others stuck with the glamorous cars to make their grand entrance for the end of secondary school do.

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Family and friends stood on the side and watched as the teenagers arrived and there is no doubt, everyone was well dressed in their beautiful gowns and smart suits.

The youngsters also toasted to the end of the GCSE exams season and they are now looking forward to receiving their results in August.

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19

Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19 Churchill School Leavers Prom 28,06,19