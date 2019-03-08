Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

GCSE results 2019: Churchill Academy celebrates improvements in key subjects.

PUBLISHED: 13:49 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 22 August 2019

Chuchill Academy School GCSE students Jasmine Rooke, Abigail Stitson and Catherine Hurcomb celebrating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chuchill Academy School GCSE students Jasmine Rooke, Abigail Stitson and Catherine Hurcomb celebrating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Staff and pupils at Churchill Academy are celebrating an improvements in key subjects at GCSE.

Chuchill Academy School GCSE student John Skeen. Picture: MARK ATHERTONChuchill Academy School GCSE student John Skeen. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Eager students started queueing at just before 8.30am to pick up their GCSE results this morning (Thursday).

Fifty-five per cent of students at the school achieved the 'strong pass' threshold of a grade 5 and above in both English and maths, while 82 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 standard pass or above in English, and 79 per cent achieved a 4 or above in maths.

Headteacher, Chris Hildrew said: "We have had really strong results and it's great to see the pupils coming in, smiling and seeing that all their hard work has been rewarded.

"We have improved on our passes with English and maths on our 9 to 4s and 9 to 5s, which are up from last year."

Chuchill Academy School GCSE results. Picture: MARK ATHERTONChuchill Academy School GCSE results. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Jasmine Rooke came top of the class, with an astonishing 10 grade 9s.

She said: "I'm very relieved. A little shocked, but it's nice to know all the hard work has paid off."

Jasmine will continue at Churchill to study maths, further maths, chemistry and geography.

Impressive results were also achieved by Catherine Hurcombe who received eight 9s and two 8s, and John Skeen who bagged six 9s and four 8s.

Chuchill Academy School GCSE results. Picture: MARK ATHERTONChuchill Academy School GCSE results. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Samuel Smith and Bede Burston also achieved fantastic results with all 10 GCSEs at grade 7 and above.

John Skeen, 16, who is staying on at the sixth form to study maths, further maths, physics and history said he was 'very pleased' with his results.

He said: "I hoped to get mostly 9s and an 8 in Spanish and I'm very pleased with that, especially the Spanish.

"I haven't decided on what university I want to go to yet, but I want to study either computer science or engineering."

Chuchill Academy School GCSE results. Picture: MARK ATHERTONChuchill Academy School GCSE results. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chuchill Academy School GCSE results. Picture: MARK ATHERTONChuchill Academy School GCSE results. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chuchill Academy School GCSE results. Picture: MARK ATHERTONChuchill Academy School GCSE results. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chuchill Academy School GCSE results. Picture: MARK ATHERTONChuchill Academy School GCSE results. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chuchill Academy School GCSE student Catherine Hurcomb. Picture: MARK ATHERTONChuchill Academy School GCSE student Catherine Hurcomb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chuchill Academy School GCSE student Jasmine Rooke. Picture: MARK ATHERTONChuchill Academy School GCSE student Jasmine Rooke. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chuchill Academy School GCSE students Jasmine Rooke and Catherine Hurcomb celebrating. Picture: MARK ATHERTONChuchill Academy School GCSE students Jasmine Rooke and Catherine Hurcomb celebrating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chuchill Academy School GCSE students Jasmine Rooke, Abigail Stitson and Catherine Hurcomb celebrating. Picture: MARK ATHERTONChuchill Academy School GCSE students Jasmine Rooke, Abigail Stitson and Catherine Hurcomb celebrating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chuchill Academy School GCSE students Jasmine Rooke, Abigail Stitson and Catherine Hurcomb celebrating. Picture: MARK ATHERTONChuchill Academy School GCSE students Jasmine Rooke, Abigail Stitson and Catherine Hurcomb celebrating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chuchill Academy School GCSE results. Picture: MARK ATHERTONChuchill Academy School GCSE results. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chuchill Academy School GCSE results. Picture: MARK ATHERTONChuchill Academy School GCSE results. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Steakhouse chain seeks to open restaurant in Weston

Fans of steak will be hopeful Miller & Carter does open a restaurant in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Pixabay

ITV drama filmed in Weston to start this week

Sanditon was partly filmed in Weston. Picture: Simon Ridgway

Weston father with long history of mental illness found hanged in Clarence Park

An inquest into his death was held at Avon Coroner's Court in Flax Bourton.

Two men arrested after stabbing

River Yeo bridge, Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Steakhouse chain seeks to open restaurant in Weston

Fans of steak will be hopeful Miller & Carter does open a restaurant in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Pixabay

ITV drama filmed in Weston to start this week

Sanditon was partly filmed in Weston. Picture: Simon Ridgway

Weston father with long history of mental illness found hanged in Clarence Park

An inquest into his death was held at Avon Coroner's Court in Flax Bourton.

Two men arrested after stabbing

River Yeo bridge, Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

LIVE: GCSE results day 2019

Jasmine Rooke, Abigail Stitson, Catherine Hurcomb celebrating their GCSE results at Churchill Academy and Sixth Form. Picture: Mark Atherton

Potter’s Cheesemen aim for three league wins in a row as they visit Lebeq United

Shaun Potter watches on as Cheddar take on Bradfrod Town in the FA Cup

Speedway: Somerset 49 Sheffield 41

Somerset Rebels celebrate their win over Sheffield (pic Tony Hartmann)

Cricket: Somerset keep title hopes alive with win at Warwickshire

Tom Banton in batting action for Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

‘Tremendous’ GCSE results enjoyed at Priory

Tom Burge, James Macklin, Sam Barrett, Ashleigh Garfield and Bo Tavner. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists