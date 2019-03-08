GCSE results 2019: Churchill Academy celebrates improvements in key subjects.

Chuchill Academy School GCSE students Jasmine Rooke, Abigail Stitson and Catherine Hurcomb celebrating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Staff and pupils at Churchill Academy are celebrating an improvements in key subjects at GCSE.

Eager students started queueing at just before 8.30am to pick up their GCSE results this morning (Thursday).

Fifty-five per cent of students at the school achieved the 'strong pass' threshold of a grade 5 and above in both English and maths, while 82 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 standard pass or above in English, and 79 per cent achieved a 4 or above in maths.

Headteacher, Chris Hildrew said: "We have had really strong results and it's great to see the pupils coming in, smiling and seeing that all their hard work has been rewarded.

"We have improved on our passes with English and maths on our 9 to 4s and 9 to 5s, which are up from last year."

Jasmine Rooke came top of the class, with an astonishing 10 grade 9s.

She said: "I'm very relieved. A little shocked, but it's nice to know all the hard work has paid off."

Jasmine will continue at Churchill to study maths, further maths, chemistry and geography.

Impressive results were also achieved by Catherine Hurcombe who received eight 9s and two 8s, and John Skeen who bagged six 9s and four 8s.

Samuel Smith and Bede Burston also achieved fantastic results with all 10 GCSEs at grade 7 and above.

John Skeen, 16, who is staying on at the sixth form to study maths, further maths, physics and history said he was 'very pleased' with his results.

He said: "I hoped to get mostly 9s and an 8 in Spanish and I'm very pleased with that, especially the Spanish.

"I haven't decided on what university I want to go to yet, but I want to study either computer science or engineering."

