Years of hard work celebrated as Churchill Academy students receive GCSE results

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 August 2020

Students received their GCSE results from Churchill Academy.

Archant

Churchill Academy celebrated students’ hard work as they picked up their GCSE results yesterday (Thursday).

The school said the results stem from ‘years of hard work and effort’ from students, families and teachers.

Headteacher, Chris Hildrew, said: “Throughout the school closure we’ve worked hard to provide stability and confidence for our students.

“It’s a shame that our Government hasn’t been able to do the same.

“What is important today is that the students have received results which we feel they deserve, in recognition of the hard work they have put in throughout their time in school, and all that they have endured and missed out on in year 11. We are so proud of them, and all they have achieved.”

Sarah Browne, who achieved 10 grade 9s and one 8 said: “I’m really happy, and also relieved. It’s been a stressful wait and I’m glad it’s over.”

Sarah will be staying on at sixth form to study biology, chemistry, maths and further maths at A-level.

A record number of students from Churchill, and other schools, have chosen to study at the sixth form this year.

Head of sixth form, Rob Morgan, said: “Our wide range of courses means that we are able to provide a great deal of choice for students to tailor their study programme to their interests.

“After such a long break, we’re looking forward to welcoming new and existing students back to our refurbished common room, ready to start the next phase of their education in a couple of weeks’ time.”

