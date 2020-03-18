Advanced search

Another Weston Academy has partially closed due to the coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 March 2020

Front Street. Picture: Google

Front Street. Picture: Google

Archant

Churchill Academy announced classes for Year 12 students are suspended from today (Wednesday).

The school, in Churchill Green, has stated students in year seven, 11 and 13 are expected to attend as normal.

More: Coronavirus forces Weston schools to partially close.

A statement on the academy’s website reads: “Any student who has symptoms of Covid-19 is advised should stay off school for seven days.

“Anyone in the household of someone with symptoms of Covid-19 should stay at home for 14 days from the day the first person got symptoms.”

More: Coronavirus in North Somerset – live.

As a result of the corovirus crisis, the academy has also cancelled parents evening for year 11 students and options evening for year eight students.

The drug sense parents talk, Outward Bound residentials and Weston Schools Enterprise4U Business challenge have also been cancelled.

The Duke of Edinburgh Silver practice expedition will be rescheduled.

Most Read

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Schools have been offering precautionary advice to paernts in the light of coronavirus, which is also known as Covid-19. Picture: (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Bus company reduces service due to coronavirus

One of First's buses outside the Grand Pier.

Pub to reopen after six-figure refurbishment

The Rosewood. Picture: Les Barber

Crackdown on rogue landlords in Weston town centre

The housing standards team have been carrying out inspections in the town centre.

Most Read

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Schools have been offering precautionary advice to paernts in the light of coronavirus, which is also known as Covid-19. Picture: (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Bus company reduces service due to coronavirus

One of First's buses outside the Grand Pier.

Pub to reopen after six-figure refurbishment

The Rosewood. Picture: Les Barber

Crackdown on rogue landlords in Weston town centre

The housing standards team have been carrying out inspections in the town centre.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Bristol Airport planning application rejection confirmed

Extinction Rebellion Bristol airport demonstration and march from Weston Grand Pier to the town hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Another Weston Academy has partially closed due to the coronavirus crisis

Front Street. Picture: Google

Third coronavirus case confirmed in North Somerset

Coronavirus cases are expected to peak in April-May.

Win a family ticket to see magic Sooty show with special guests at Playhouse next month

Sooty Show at Weston PLayhouse
Drive 24