Another Weston Academy has partially closed due to the coronavirus crisis

Front Street. Picture: Google Archant

Churchill Academy announced classes for Year 12 students are suspended from today (Wednesday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The school, in Churchill Green, has stated students in year seven, 11 and 13 are expected to attend as normal.

More: Coronavirus forces Weston schools to partially close.

A statement on the academy’s website reads: “Any student who has symptoms of Covid-19 is advised should stay off school for seven days.

“Anyone in the household of someone with symptoms of Covid-19 should stay at home for 14 days from the day the first person got symptoms.”

More: Coronavirus in North Somerset – live.

As a result of the corovirus crisis, the academy has also cancelled parents evening for year 11 students and options evening for year eight students.

The drug sense parents talk, Outward Bound residentials and Weston Schools Enterprise4U Business challenge have also been cancelled.

The Duke of Edinburgh Silver practice expedition will be rescheduled.