Churchill students qualify for regional speaking competition

PUBLISHED: 11:51 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 13 February 2019

Teams from Churchill Academy and Sixth Form students have won places in a national speaking competion.

Confident youngsters have qualified for a regional speaking competition after displaying their impressive otary skills at school.

Pupils at Churchill Academy and Sixth Form qualified for a regional Rotary Club speaking competition called Youth Speaks after competing in the academy’s English Faculty Speaking Competition.

Teams of year eight pupils competed against each other for the honour of representing their school in the competition.

The winning teams took to the stage in front of parents, judges and peers last week to discuss their chosen subjects; smart phone addiction and euthanasia.

Scarlett Donovan, Pritika Rane, Emily Kendrick, Emily Green, Finley Hay and Gemma Partridge will go on to compete in the Rotary Club competition.

The judges awarded the best speaker prize to Erin Clark, best chairman to Darcy Mackay and special mention to Sam Mitson and Alex Mackay.











