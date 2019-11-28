Work begins on new primary school

Building work has begun at Chestnut Park Primary School. Picture: CLT CLT

Building work has begun on a new school in Yatton.

Chestnut Park Primary School, at North End, is due to open in September.

A public meeting for parents will be held next month to give people an update.

Clevedon Learning Trust will run the £4.9million school, once North Somerset Council hands over the keys.

Its chief executive, John Wells, said: 'I am delighted work to build Chestnut Park has begun and I look forward to seeing the new school take shape over the coming months.

"The lead up to September 2020 is going to be an exciting time as the trust implements its plans for making this an outstanding school at the heart of the local community."

There will be a reception and a joint year one and two class to start.

The public drop-in session will be held at Horsecastle Chapel, in Horsecastle Farm Road, from 4-6pm on December 9.