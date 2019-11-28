Advanced search

Work begins on new primary school

PUBLISHED: 08:40 29 November 2019

Building work has begun at Chestnut Park Primary School. Picture: CLT

Building work has begun at Chestnut Park Primary School. Picture: CLT

CLT

Building work has begun on a new school in Yatton.

Chestnut Park Primary School, at North End, is due to open in September.

A public meeting for parents will be held next month to give people an update.

Clevedon Learning Trust will run the £4.9million school, once North Somerset Council hands over the keys.

Its chief executive, John Wells, said: 'I am delighted work to build Chestnut Park has begun and I look forward to seeing the new school take shape over the coming months.

"The lead up to September 2020 is going to be an exciting time as the trust implements its plans for making this an outstanding school at the heart of the local community."

There will be a reception and a joint year one and two class to start.

The public drop-in session will be held at Horsecastle Chapel, in Horsecastle Farm Road, from 4-6pm on December 9.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Judge chooses not to jail paedophile with 200,000 ‘vile’ indecent images of children

Bristol Crown Court.

Ex-girlfriend faces five years for brutal assault on former lover’s internet date

North Somerset Courthouse.

PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy Weston’s biggest ever Christmas lights switch on

Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Hairdressing duo opens hair salon

Kimberley Hunt, Kaitlin Haskell and Emily Jones at The Salon at Railway Wharf.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Judge chooses not to jail paedophile with 200,000 ‘vile’ indecent images of children

Bristol Crown Court.

Ex-girlfriend faces five years for brutal assault on former lover’s internet date

North Somerset Courthouse.

PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy Weston’s biggest ever Christmas lights switch on

Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Hairdressing duo opens hair salon

Kimberley Hunt, Kaitlin Haskell and Emily Jones at The Salon at Railway Wharf.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Teen spared jail despite threatening supermarket staff with a knife

North Somerset Courthouse.

PICTURES: Football team finally nets permanent home ground

Weston Mendip Football Club players at the official opening of their pitch at the former St John Weston football club. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Work begins on new primary school

Building work has begun at Chestnut Park Primary School. Picture: CLT

Dozens of treasure items found in Somerset

Buried treasure has been found in Somerset.

Weston surgery to be turned into new mental health home

Clarence Park Surgery. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists