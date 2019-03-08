Student scores highest GCSE result in UK

A Clevedon School student has achieved the best GCSE result in the country, with 13 grade 9s.

Janey with her business studies teacher Chris Blake. Janey with her business studies teacher Chris Blake.

Janey Little's business studies exam was re-marked and came back with a grade 9 score, giving her 13 top marks.

Only 10 students nationally achieved 12 grade 9s and the extra marks have put Janey at the top of the UK's best students.

Janey, aged 16, said: "I'm over the moon with this - I didn't expect to get anything near this. It is great to see that my hard work has paid off."

Janey, who has also written four novels, will speak to children, parents and carers at the school's open evening tomorrow (Thursday) at 6pm.

Business studies teacher Chris Blake said: "Janey has been such an exceptional student.

"I was aware business was the only subject where she had not got a perfect 9, despite consistently achieving 9s in our assessments, so I was both confident and praying hard that this re-mark would come up with what she deserved.

"It turns out 13 is lucky for some.

"She has an excellent future."