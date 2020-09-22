Confirmed cases of coronavirus at Weston primary school

Bournville Primary School, in Weston. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Four members of staff at Bournville Primary School have tested positive for Covid-19.

Two-hundred pupils and 30 staff at the primary, in Selworthy Road, have been asked to self-isolate at home as a precautionary measure following the positive result.

Deep cleaning to protect people from risk of infection transfer on surfaces has now been undertaken at the school.

Headteacher at Bournville Primary School, Marie Berry, said the place of learning has taken ‘all necessary precautions’ to protect people from contracting the virus, as well as followed all safety recommendations from Public Health England.

Ms Berry said: “We are working alongside Public Health England and North Somerset Council to ensure the continued safety and wellbeing of our pupils and staff.

“In line with Government guidelines, we have taken all the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We are confident we have tracked all those who have been in contact with the positive cases and have followed all recommendations from Public Health England. We thank the whole community of Bournville for their ongoing support doing this difficult time.”

The Mercury has previously reported on cases of coronavirus which were confirmed at Hans Price Academy, in Weston, Churchill Academy and Sixth Form and the Kings of Wessex Academy, in Cheddar, earlier this month.

Director of Public Health at North Somerset Council, Matt Lenny, said: “Bournville Primary School has acted promptly and efficiently to ensure the onward spread of infection is controlled.

“We have been working closely to ensure effective infection control measures are in place. The school is doing all they can to keep parents and pupils updated at this difficult time.

“As the number of cases across the country is rising we all need to play our part to halt the spread of the virus.

“Everyone, regardless of their age or state of health, must continue to practise good hand hygiene, wear a face mask when needed, maintain social distancing of two metres wherever possible and self-isolate and book a test if they experience any of the symptoms of the virus.

“Anyone who has symptoms but is struggling to access a test should self-isolate at home until they are able to do so.”

For the latest information on symptoms and booking a test, log on to www.nhs.uk/coronavirus.