Inclusive theatre workshop launched for adults

Appleshed Inclusive Theatre Co. ahead of their first show. Congresbury War Memorial Hall. Archant

A theatre company seeking to promote inclusiveness and people from different walks of life working and performing on stage together has launched a new workshop, with hopes of getting more people involved.

Congresbury’s Appleshed Inclusive Theatre has launched a weekly class for people aged older than 18 after the successful launch of its children’s workshops.

The group is modelled on London’s Chickenshed Theatre, sharing the ethos of inclusiveness and promoting children with and without disabilities to work together.

And it is expanding its range of classes, giving adults – both disabled or not – the opportunity to work in unison for creative projects.

The workshop is held from 7.30-9pm at the war memorial hall, in High Street, on Wednesdays and costs £5.

If you are interested in joining the group, log on to www.appleshed.org.uk or email love@appleshed.org.uk