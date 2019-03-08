Advanced search

School appoints new heateacher

PUBLISHED: 07:35 24 March 2019

Headteacher Joanne Jones and pupils from Locking Primary School with the 100 books they won in the Mercury's Book for Schools campaign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A new headteacher will take over at a village primary school in September.

Connel Boyle will take the reins at Locking Primary School at the start of the next academic year.

He will replace Joanne Jones who will step down in the summer after 13 years at the school.

Mr Boyle will be leaving his post as headmaster at Neroche Community Primary School in Ilminster to take on the role.

A Locking Primary School spokesman said: “Connel has a wealth of experience having spent the past 17 years working in infant and primary schools across Devon and Somerset.

“Under Connel’s leadership Neroche was awarded outstanding status by Ofsted.

“We are really excited to be welcoming Connel to Locking school and the wider Extend Learning Academies Network team.

“We would also like to  thank Joanne for all of her hard work and dedication as headteacher over the past 13 years and wish her all the best for the future.”

