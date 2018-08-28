Advanced search

Weston College to open new construction industry training centre

PUBLISHED: 18:30 04 February 2019

Weston College's new Construction Industry training centre opens in the Spring

Weston College

Weston College is set to open a new training centre which will focus on reducing the skills-gap in the building industry.

The £3.8million Weston College Construction Training Centre is set to open in the spring, offering training plant operations, scaffolding, and groundworks.

Scaffolding training will be provided at the new facility by industry training experts Simian, which runs the accredited Construction Industry Scaffolders’ Record Scheme (CISRS).

The company hopes the new West Wick centre will help address the current skills shortage in the scaffolding industry.

The new Weston centre will provide a range of scaffolding courses including basic training courses, apprenticeships, and safety inspection training.

Simon Hughes, Simian’s managing director, said: “These are exciting times for Simian and we’re delighted to be playing our part in upskilling workers in the south west, as well as providing the opportunity for industry new entrants to obtain the skills and knowledge they need to build a career in the scaffolding sector.

“The increasing levels of UK housing and infrastructure investment mean that the current construction industry skills shortage needs addressing as a matter of urgency and as such, we’re proud to be making Scaffolding Apprenticeships and other vocational scaffolding training available locally in Weston.”

Dr Paul Phillips, Weston College principal said: “We are delighted to be working with Simon and the team at Simian who are nationally renowned as leaders in the field of accredited scaffolding training and assessment.

Simian currently runs four scaffolding training centres in the Midlands, North Wales, and Cheshire, with an additional Centre in east London opening in March.

Chairman of the West of England Local Enterprise Partnerships, professor Steve West, said: “We’re really pleased to support the fantastic new centre at Weston College.

“This will help to equip our workforce with the skills they need to drive the building of new homes, premises and infrastructure as our region grows.”

