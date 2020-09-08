Advanced search

Students self-isolating after coronavirus case at North Somerset school

PUBLISHED: 19:43 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:43 08 September 2020

A pupil from Churchill Academy and Sixth Form has tested positive for coronavirus.

Archant

Fifty-seven students from Churchill Academy and Sixth Form have been told to isolate after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

As a precautionary measure, students in the same teaching bubble have been told to self-isolate for 14 days.

The school has undergone a deep clean to ensure there is no risk of infection transfer on surfaces.

Matt Lenny, North Somerset Council’s director of public health, said: “We have been working closely with the school and Public Health England to ensure that effective infection control measures are in place and are confident that the school has acted promptly and efficiently to ensure no onward spread of infection.

“The identification of this case at the start of the new academic year should remind us all that the infection has not gone away over the summer. As the number of cases in North Somerset, like other parts of the country, begins to rise we all need to do our bit to halt the spread of the virus.

“Everyone, regardless of their age or state of health, must continue to practise good hand hygiene, maintain social distancing of 2m wherever possible and self-isolate and book a test if they experience any of the symptoms of the virus.”

The school, in Churchill Green, is stepping up its precautionary measures following the confirmed case.

From tomorrow (Wednesday), pupils must wear a face covering on school transport, moving between lessons, in indoor social spaces – except when eating and drinking – and in tutor time.

Letters have been sent out to parents to advise them of the new procedures and to encourage children to wash or santise their hands regularly and to remain in groups of four or fewer during social times or when moving around the academy.

For the latest information on symptoms and booking a test, log on to www.nhs.uk/coronavirus.

