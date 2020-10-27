Twenty-one pupils self-isolate after school confirms positive coronavirus case

Twenty-one pupils from Lympsham Academy have been told to isolate after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

A deep clean of the affected areas of the school is being undertaken to ensure there is no risk of infection transfer on surfaces.

In a statement published on Sunday, a spokesman for Lympsham Academy said: “Public Health England (PHE) South West and Somerset County Council’s Public Health and Education teams are working together to support staff, pupils and parents following a confirmed case of coronavirus at the school.

“Close contacts of the confirmed case, a year four pupil, have been provided with public health advice and are self-isolating.

“Following discussions with PHE this involves all of a year four class, a total of 21 pupils.

“A comprehensive deep clean of the affected areas of the school is being undertaken.”

“School staff and parents have been provided with public health advice including what to do if someone becomes symptomatic. Parents have been advised it is not necessary for any other member of the household to self-isolate unless they become symptomatic.

“It is also not necessary to arrange for a test unless you are symptomatic.”