Disco raises thousands of pounds for school funds

The PTA who have organised the disco. Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Fans of 1990s music dressed in retro clubbing gear and danced the night away in aid of a good cause.

Revellers in their 90s gear. Picture: Jeremy Long Revellers in their 90s gear. Picture: Jeremy Long

Revellers flocked to the Tropicana for the fundraiser which was organised by Uphill Primary School’s Parent, Teacher and Friends Association (PTFA).

The disco was held at the Tropicana. Picture: Jeremy Long The disco was held at the Tropicana. Picture: Jeremy Long

Two DJs played a series of hits from the 1990s as dancers enjoyed a night of nostalgia.

Mikee Freedom performed his 90s anthem (I Wanna Give You) Devotion to delighted crowds and Tidal Wave Dance showed off their impressive choreography on stage.

PTFA chairman Vicki Lloyd said: “The event was a huge success, selling out even quicker than last year, with almost 920 people through the door on the night.

“We estimate the event will have generated around £7,500 for the PTFA, with the money primarily going on providing outdoor sports facilities and upgrading ICT facilities within the school.”

Revellers partied the night away to raise funds for Uphill Primary School. Picture: Jeremy Long Revellers partied the night away to raise funds for Uphill Primary School. Picture: Jeremy Long

The PTFA is planning to hold the 1990s disco again next year.