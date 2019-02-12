Disco raises thousands of pounds for school funds
PUBLISHED: 21:00 06 March 2019
(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved
Fans of 1990s music dressed in retro clubbing gear and danced the night away in aid of a good cause.
Revellers flocked to the Tropicana for the fundraiser which was organised by Uphill Primary School’s Parent, Teacher and Friends Association (PTFA).
More: Partygoers raise thousands for school with disco fundraiser.
Two DJs played a series of hits from the 1990s as dancers enjoyed a night of nostalgia.
Mikee Freedom performed his 90s anthem (I Wanna Give You) Devotion to delighted crowds and Tidal Wave Dance showed off their impressive choreography on stage.
PTFA chairman Vicki Lloyd said: “The event was a huge success, selling out even quicker than last year, with almost 920 people through the door on the night.
“We estimate the event will have generated around £7,500 for the PTFA, with the money primarily going on providing outdoor sports facilities and upgrading ICT facilities within the school.”
The PTFA is planning to hold the 1990s disco again next year.