Disruption to school transport due to driver shortage
- Credit: Pixabay
Home to school transport services in North Somerset are being disrupted due to a national shortage of drivers and passenger assistants.
North Somerset Council has warned the situation is expected to worsen due to Covid related sickness and reported fuel shortages.
The authority is making every effort to minimise delays and where possible will inform parents of any changes in good time.
The council is working closely with transport operators in order to explore alternative arrangements where possible. In a handful of cases transport might be withdrawn.
Council leader Don Davies, said: "We know this will be frustrating to parents and carers so we will do all we can to keep you informed as the situation develops.
"We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause but we are dealing with a complex mix of circumstances."
For the latest information, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/school-transport
