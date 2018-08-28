Advanced search

Girls from Extend Learning Academies take part in football tournament

PUBLISHED: 18:00 15 December 2018

Weston College - year 5&6 Extend Learning Academies Network girls football tournament. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston College - year 5&6 Extend Learning Academies Network girls football tournament. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Girls from across the Extend Learning Academies Network in Weston came together for an inter-schools football tournament.

More than 60 year five and six pupils from Oldmixon, Mead Vale, Milton Park, Walliscote, Bournville, and Locking took part in the event at Weston College on December 6.

FA football development officer, Sarah Nickless gave a talk to inspire the children and presented them with certificates for participating at the end of the day.

Extend Learning sport premium manager, Lee Molland, who organised the event, said: “I was delighted the girls enjoyed it, in challenging weather.

“The most pleasing aspect is children coming up to me in school in the days before and after and telling me of their excitement and enjoyment. I hope that all children who attend our events are inspired to be the best they can be and participate in physical activity regardless of their ability.”

