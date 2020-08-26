Advanced search

Principal ‘delighted’ with students’ achievements at Voyage Learning Campus

PUBLISHED: 08:55 26 August 2020

Emma Gundry, principal of the Voyage Learning Campus, said she is delighted with the results achieved by pupils

Students from the Voyage Learning Campus in Weston gained some impressive results this year.

North Somerset Council’s pupil referral unit supports students who have significant medical needs or have been excluded from mainstream schools.

Emma Gundry, principal of the Voyage Learning Campus, said she is delighted with the results achieved by pupils.

She said: “Despite many challenges, students have worked hard to gain impressive results across a range of subjects from the core of English and maths to subjects such as home cooking, motor vehicle and citizenship.

“All students achieved qualifications across these subjects, with 83 per cent of students gaining both maths and English GCSEs, a number of those students gaining grade 4 or above.”

Pupils excelled at art, with 55 per cent achieving a grade 5 or above in the subject.

Ms Gundry added: “Before the school closure, students had been working hard in lessons with attendance improving, these results fairly reflect their hard work and resilience in overcoming barriers to learning.

“Students will now progress into a range of post-16 destinations including A-levels, vocational courses including music technology, sports studies and health and social care, as well as students starting apprenticeships and joining the army.

“We are very proud of the 2020 cohort who have shown great strength of character in these unprecedented times and wish them all the best for their futures.”

