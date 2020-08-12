Weston Students join exclusive group enlisted in national FA Leadership Academy

Katie was one of just seven chosen to attend the national FA Leadership Campaign. Weston College

Two Weston College students have been selected to attend the national Football Association (FA) Leadership Academy.

Just seven students from across the UK were nominated to attend the annual workshops.

Katie Sharkey and Ethan Reed, studying level three BTEC in sports coaching and performance and a foundation degree in sports studies at University Centre Weston respectively, were chosen by the FA.

The event will take place virtually this year, due to the coronavirus, and will allow for networking opportunities and to hear from special guest speakers.

Taking place over three days, the event features mental and physical challenges set by the FA National Youth Council.

Weston Sports Academy and enrichment manager, Jack Gadd said: “This is an extremely exciting opportunity for Ethan and Katie as they both have high ambitions to work in coaching in the future.

“They are passionate and driven students and I am pleased to see them get rewarded with this opportunity.”

Following the event, the Weston College students will follow a 12-month learning and development plan in which youth leaders implement a community project, delivering events in the community aimed around increasing participation and engagement within football.

Weston College principal, Dr Paul Phillips, said: “Ethan and Katie are helping to put Weston on the map with this fantastic national achievement.

“I’d like to thank them for their dedication and commitment. I look forward to hearing about their ongoing successes within the sporting community and the industry moving forward.

“Congratulations Ethan and Katie.”