Father's Day: Children's messages to their dads

Published: 8:00 AM June 20, 2021

Children pen moving messages to their dads for Father's Day. - Credit: Pixabay

Children across Weston-super-Mare and Worle have written moving tributes to their dads and granddads to celebrate Father's Day.

Pupils from Ashbrooke House School and Pre-School, in Weston, and Worle Village Primary School have sent messages to the special men in their lives to let them know how much they mean to them.

Ashbrooke House School and Pre-School

Willow Class

To Daddy, Thank you for cooking my dinner. Love from Rosina

To Daddy, Thank you for playing with me and I love you. Love from Daniel

To Daddy, Thank you for taking me to the shop to buy toys. Love from Dunmola

To Daddy, Thank you for buying me a toy balloon and bouncy ball. Love from Molly

To Daddy, I love you Daddy because you pick Barley up for me to see. Love from Esme

To Daddy, I love you because you take me to the park with trees. Love from Noelle

To Daddy, I love you because you play toys with me at bath time. Love from Andrei

To Daddy, I love you because you make yummy beans and rice. Love from Jared

To Daddy, I like playing with you. Love from Jordan

To Daddy, I love you because you play dinosaur land and Toy Story with me. Love from Ralph

Ash Class

To Daddy, Happy Father’s Day. I love you and your new car. I will love you for ever and I will never stop loving you xxx Love from Alfie xx

To Dada, Have a Happy Father’s Day. I love you and I will hug you forever. Love from Milo xxxxx

To Daddy, Happy Father’s Day. I love you lots and lots. I love you so much. I will never stop loving you. Love from Everly xxxxx

To Grandad, Happy Father’s Day. I love you more than anything. Love from Phoenix xxxxx

Dear Daddy, I love you lots and lots and lots because you let me be cheeky and you play computer games with me. Thank you Daddy. Love from William xxxx

Beech Class

To Dad, I love you. Happy Father’s Day. From Rohan

To Dad, Happy Father’s Day. Love from Ayana

To Dad, I love you. Have a good Father’s Day. From Elliott

Dear Dad, Thanks for everything. Happy Father’s Day. Love from Patrick

Dear Dad, Have a great Father’s Day. Love Jacob xx

Dear Dad, Happy Father’s Day. Love Harold

To Dad, Happy Father’s Day. Love from Ellen xxx

Dear Dad, Happy Father’s Day. From Richie

Dear Daddy, I love you so much and I miss you so much. Have a lovely day. You’re the best. Love from Bluebelle

Maple Class

Dear Daddy, I love you so much, from the moon and back. Lots of love Alfie

Dear Grandad, You’re the best person in the world. Thank you for being the best grandad. Happy Grandad’s Day. Love Evie xxx

To Dad, I love you. Thank you for always being there for me, you are the best. Happy Father’s Day. Lots of love from Hera

Dear Dad, I hope you have a good Father’s Day. I hope you know how much I love you. Thank you for everything. Love Natalya

Dear Daddy, Happy Father’s Day. You are my hero and idol. I enjoyed it when you taught me about golf. Have a great day. Love Joel

To Dad, I hope you have a wonderful Father’s Day. I love you so so much. Lots of love Aimee xxx

Dear Daddy, Happy Father’s Day. I really want to thank you for treating me and making me smile. Have a great day. Love from Li xxx

Dear Dad, Happy Father’s Day. I love it when we go on bike rides. Thank you. Lots of love Daniel

Oak Class

Dear Daddy, I love it when you take me to school and read me my bedtime story. I hope you enjoy Father’s Day. Love William

Dear Dad, Happy Father’s Day. I love you. Thank you for everything you have done for me. Lots of love Franc

Dear Dad, Happy Father’s Day. Thank you for everything you do for me. I love you so much. You are amazing. Lots of love Amelia x

Dear Daddy, Happy Father’s Day. I enjoy doing Tae-kwon-do with you on Mondays and Wednesdays. Thank you. Have a good day. Lots of love Gracie xx

Dear Dad, Thank you for taking me to football. It is special when you say ‘I love you mate’ at bedtime. Lots of love Charles

Dear Daddy, Happy Father’s Day. Thank you for everything. I look forward to sharing more amazing times with you. Lots of love Gabriella

To Dad, Happy Father’s Day. I’m very glad for all you have done for me, you’re amazing. I love you. Love Eliza xxx





Worle Village Primary School

EYFS

To Daddy thank you for giving me cuddles. I love you so much –love Joe

To Daddy thank you for putting me to bed at night. Love you lots Scarlett

To Daddy I really love you. Love Josh

To Daddy thank you for playing cards with me. Love James

To Daddy thank you for being me my unicorn teddy you love me and I love you. Love Elsie.

To Daddy thank you for playing with us and doing tickle time so funny. Love Iris

To Daddy thank you for playing tickle time and for Daddy school when we were at home. Love Melodie

To Daddy you are the best because you hug me in the mornings. Love Blossom.

To Daddy thank you for making me food at dinner time. Love you love Alex

To Daddy you are great because I love you so much. Love you from the whole world. Love Thea

To Daddy thank you for playing lego trains with me I love you love Toby.

To Daddy thank you for calling me prince and making me laugh. I love you lots love Samuel.

To Daddy thank you for playing tag with me I love you because you give me a piggyback. Linda

To Daddy I like playing with you because you’re funny and you make me laugh love Hope.

To Daddy Happy Father`s day. I love you because you are the best Dad. Emmie

To Daddy thank you for giving us milk and biscuits at night and reading us a story in bed. Evie

Year 1

To daddy- I love you lots and I love your cuddles so much. Be happy. From Darcie-May

To grandad-I love you. Love from Kasey

To dad- I hope you have a wonderful father’s day. Love from Phoebe

Daddy- I love you. Hope you have a nice day. From Alex

Daddy- I love you daddy so much. Thank you for making my breakfast sometimes. Love from Logan

To dad- I love you lots thank you for helping me catch my brother! Love Eddie.

To daddy- Love you and happy father’s day. From Chloe and Lucky

Dad- Thank you for helping me so much, I’m impressed! From Westley.

To dad- Thank you for being the best dad possible. See you later, John

To daddy- I love you so so much. Love from Rupert E

Dear daddy- You are the best I love you so much. Love Esmee

To daddy- You are the best dad in the world, you make me laugh all the time and you care about me. From Charlie.

To dad- I love you the most, all the way to the sky. 25 kisses and hugs. Love from Finley

To daddy- I love you so much and I love you to the moon and back and I hope you have a great father’s day. Love from Elsie and Coco.

Dear Andy- I love you I hope you have a good day. From Stanley and Boo xx

To dad-I love you so much I hope you have a good day. Love Layla

To grandad-I love you very very much. I hope you can have a very very good day. Love from Bella

To daddy- You are the best dad ever. Love Oscar and Dash xx

Dad- I love you dad, I like your cuddles.Love Luca and Monty xxx

To dad- I love you so much it’s because you help me so much like every day, Love Khloe-Rai

To daddy-I hope you have a lovely day.Love from Lewis xxx

To daddy and grandy-I hope it’s a happy day for you. I love you so much. 2 billion hearts and kisses love from Rupert xxx

Dear dad-Happy dad’s day Love from Chase 2 billion hearts

To daddy- I love you so so so much. Thank you for taking me to swimming lessons. Love from Jessica.

Year 2

Dear Dad, I hope you have a lovely father’s day love Ella xxxx

Dear Dad, I love you so much it’s so much fun to stay with you. You are the best dad ever Evelyn xxx

Dear Dad, You work so hard, you make us all happy, you are funny and kind. We love you so much love from Nellie x

Dear Dad, I love you, you are the best Dad ever, love you from Mae xx

Daddy, you are very kind to me and you work very hard. I enjoy cooking with you and I love you Love Katie xx

To Sammie, Thank you for being the best step-dad. I love playing with Ellis and Isla you are the best thank you love Kody x

To Daddy, I love you because you are kind to me I love you from Jasmine xx

Dear Daddy, I love you so much. You make amazing jacket potatoes love Grace xx

Dear Daddy, I love you so much because you let me play on your i-pad love Finnley x

To Daddy, I hope you have a lovely father’s days. Thank you love from Evan xx

To Daddy, Happy father’s day, thank you for getting us stuff love you from Max C x

To Toby, hope you have a good day love from Max D.A xx

To Dad, you are wonderful, you smell of roses. I love you love Arya xxx

To Lucas, I love you so much I would like to play a game with you at home. Love from Matthew xx

Dear Dad, I love you, thank you for everything you have done Love Daisy xx

To Grandpa, I love you from Macie xx

To Grandad, I love you love from Farrah xx

Dear Dad, You’re the best Dad ever in the world. I love playing with you and having time with you, love from Brook xx

To Dad, Thank you for all you do for me, Love from Eridian xx

To Daddy, Thank you for all you do for me, I love you love from Sophie xx

Dear Grandad Max, I love you very much, I miss you, I hope to see you again soon love, Max L xx

To Daddy, I love you love from Seb xx

To Dad, I love you Daddy lots of love from Gabriel xx

To Dad, You’re the best Dad in the world and you are very kind Love from Cody xx

To Dad, Happy father’s day, I love you from Jamie xx

To Dad, Happy father’s day Love from Raef xx

To Dad, Thank you for being a lovely Dad. Happy Father’s day love from Tommy xx

To Daddy, I love you from Ron xx

Year 3

Daddy, I love you from the moon and back. Lots of kisses, love Macie xxxx

Dad, Happy Father's day. Thanks for helping me when I need it and I love you a whole lot. Lots of Love Irina xxxx

Dad, thank you for doing fun things with me and taking me to football – and you are a good cook! Love Toby xxxx

Dad, hope you have a great father’s day – I hope you have lots of fun. Love Lewis xxxx

Daddy, I love you lots – lots of hugs and kisses love Eva xxxx

Daddy, love you to the moon and back. Love Hanna xxxx

Papi, thank you for playing with me and Luca in the garden. Love you a billion times to the moon. Love Lena xxxx

Dad, thank you for booking a flight to Spain. Love Beckham xxxx

Daddy, I love you. You are so kind and give me presents even when it’s not my birthday it’s Amelia’s! Lots of love Sophie xxxx

Dad, thank you for being you! Love Tom xxxx

Dad, you are the best dad in the world. You always look after me and make me laugh. Love Oliver xxxx

Dad, hope you have a brilliant father’s day – I have everything because I have you! Love Harry xxxx

Dad, you are the best at cuddles and make me safe. When you are funny you give me a kiss. Love from Lily-Belle xxxx

Dad, I like it when you help me make my lego. From Zack xxxx

Dad, thank you for being the best dad ever, and having fun with me playing games. Love Eli xxxx

Dad, Happy Father’s day love you. Love Biba xxxx

Dad, you are my hero. Love Lilly xxxx

Dad, I love you so much, thank you for being the best dad and taking me to football and playing in the garden. Love Evan xxxx

Dad, thank you for bike rides and playing with me. Love you lots from Theo xxxx

Dad, thank you for taking me to places, and you are a good cook, and play football. Love Owen xxxx

Dad, I love you, you the best. Love Tyler xxxx

Daddy, love you! Lots of love Maxwell xxxx

Dad, thanks for being the coolest dad a son could ever have. Lots of love Zachary xxxx

Rob, thank you for making us happy! Lots of love Hollie xxxx

Dad, thank you for taking me places, and I really love you. Lots of love from Logan xxxx

Year 4

To Dad I love you. Have a great day. Hugs and Kisses Mia xx

To Daddy. Happy Father’s Day. Hope you have a lovely day. Love Poppy xx

To Dad I love you so much I can’t put it into words. Love Isabella xx

To Dad I love you. Love Zha. Xx

To Dad I love you to the moon and back. Have a great day. Love Ada xx

To Daddy I love you lots and lots. Love from Kiki xx

I love you daddy, you are the best in the world. Love Yoshi xxx

To Dad I really love you and you are the best dad. Love Lizzie xx

To Daddy I really like hanging out with you and how you trap me, is so funny. Love Eva xx

To Dad I love you very much. Thank you for always helping me. Love Railee xx

To Dad Thank you for taking care of us this year. Love you lots. Love Oliver xx

To Dad I love you to the moon and back. Love Josh xx

To Dad You are the best and you’re nice. Love Ewan xx

To Dad You are the best dad ever. Love you loads Zoe xx

To Dad I love you lots. Love Jessica xx

To Dad I love you so much. Love Vinnie xx

To Dad Thank you for everything you do for me. I love it when you watch me play rugby. Love Toby xx

To Dad I love you so so much. I hope you have a lovely day, you deserve it! Love Phoebe xx

To Dad Thank you for taking care of me. I love you so much. Love Fala xx

To Dad Thank you for being the best dad you could ever be. Love you to the moon and back. Love Nathaniel xx

To Dad You are a super star. You help me every single day. Love you Lots. Love Amber xx

To Dad Hope you have a really nice day. Love George xx

To Dad I love you so much and thank you for doing lots for me. Love Harley xx

To Dad I love you very much and you are the best. Love Arthur xx

To Daddy I love you to the end of the galaxy and back. Love Toby xx

To Dad Thank you for everything you do for me. Love you loads. Love Robbie xx

To Grampy Thank you for being my grandad and helping me every day. Love you loads. Love Ciaran.

To Dad Happy father’s day. Love James xx

To Daddy Hope you have a lovely day. Thanks for everything you give me. Love Seth xx

Year 5

Dear Dad you are the nicest dad ever you took us out everyday mostly and gave us what we wanted love Logan M xxx

To Dad sometimes you are silly your names better than Billy I love you to infinity times more than trinity from Lexy

To Dad I hope you have a great father’s day and I love you lots and lots happy father’s day love from Ethan

Dear Daddy Happy father’s day you always try your best even if you steal my charger lots of love from Lulu aka your favourite daughter

Dear Daddy hope you have a fab father’s day Hope you have a great day lots of love Tabitha (your favourite daughter)

To Dad I love you to the moon and back and I really really do and I know you love me too Josh L

To Dad love you to the moon and back Hope you have a nice day love Aaliyah xx

Dear Dad Happy Father’s Day! Thanks for being funny love from Frey Frey

To Dad Happy Father’s day and thanks for giving me a home from Callum

To Dad Happy Father’s day hope you have a nice day I love you lots Noel

To Dad Happy Father’s day thanks for putting a roof over my head from Wasee

I love my Dad because he cares for me and I will never forget him James

Dear Daddy I hope you have a great day and great present and I love you from Jaidan

To Dad Hope you have a lovely Father’s day! I love you lots love Evelyn

To Grandad I love you because your fun and you teach me things. Hope you have a lovely Father’s day love Emma

To Dad Thank you for keeping me fit and playing with me and hope you have an amazing Father’s Day love from Joshua

Dear Dad thank you looking after me this terrible year I really appreciate it love Zack xx

To Dad I hope you have a wonderful father’s day love Ben

To Papa I hope you have a great day love Beau

Dear Dad I love you to the moon and back a bunch of times Best Dad ever love Jack

Dear Step Dad you are the best stepdad a kid could ask for love Jack

To Father happy father’s day I love you to the moon and back but not when you tell bed jokes love Tayla

Dear Dad I hope you have the best day today you are the best dad in the world love Harley xx

To Dad Happy father’s day thanks for being funny from Sasha

To Dad love you lots you make good food from Logan H

To Dad love you lots because you care for me from Fred

To Father Ted Happy Father’s Day thanks for being a good father lots of love your favourite person Isobelle

To Dad Happy Father’s Day love you lots Hope you have a great day from your favourite child Gracie-Pooh

Year 6

To Dad, Thank you for everything you have done for me and keeping me busy during lockdown. Love from Emilia xx

To Dad, Thank you for keeping me happy during lockdown. I love cycling with you. Love from Lia xx

Dad, Thank you for being the best father ever. I love you from Isabelle xxxx

Daddy, Thank you for always being there. You are the best. Love Arlo xxxx

To Dad, Thank you for being there for me when times are tough. Love from Sam xx

Daddy, I love you and thank you for always being there for me. Love Sydney xxx

To Dad, Thank you all you do for me. You always make me laugh. Love Ava xx

Dad, You are the best dad I could ever wish for. Thank you for all you have done for me. Lots of Neive xxx

Dad, Thanks for being there in lockdown and helping me with my school work. Love you from Will (Squidge) xx

Dad, Thank you for helping me through lockdown and working very hard to get lots of money for my family and me. Love Alex xxxx

Dad, Thank you for buying me stuff on my games and Chinese food! Love Dexter xx

Dad, Thank you for being really helpful and funny. I miss you. Love you from Josh xoxo

Dad, Happy father’s day. I hope you have a nice day. From Jacob.

Dad, Thank for building me lots of stuff and being the best dad ever. Love from Isaac xx

Dad, Thanks for look after me and cooking for me. Thanks for taking me to the Gym. Love from Jamie xx

Dad, Thank you for always being there and being the best dad. Love from Zebba xxxxx

Dad, Happy father’s day. I hope it’s good. Love from Fred

Dad, Happy father’s day. Thank you for being the best dad I could ever have. Love from Aiden xxx

Dad, Thank you for helping me when I’m stuck and cheering me up when I’m sad. Lots of love, from Faye xx

To Dad, Thank you for helping me through lockdown and for looking after me. Love from Sammie xx

Daddy, You are the best dad in the whole world. I love you so much. Love from Jolie xxx

Dad, I love you very much and I send you the best wishes on this special occasion. Lots of love from Zachary xx

To Daddy, Thank you for building me a swing and helping me with my work during lockdown. Love you, from Sophie xxx

To Dad, Thank you for taking me motocrossing every weekend and being the best dad I could ever ask for. Love Freya xxx

Daddy, I know I don’t get to see you much but I still miss you. Love you, from Kayci x

Dad, Thank you for being there for me. Happy Father’s day. Love from Lukas xx