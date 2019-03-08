Advanced search

Felicity Kendal to star in The Argument in Bath

PUBLISHED: 15:01 05 August 2019

Felicity Kendall. Picture supplied by Theatre Royal Bath.

Felicity Kendall. Picture supplied by Theatre Royal Bath.

Archant

Felicity Kendal will be starring in a humorous show in Bath throughout August.

The Argument, a comedy penned by William Boyd, opens at Theatre Royal on Wednesday.

The darkly humorous tale explores the complexities of human relationships and in particular the propensity for them to erupt into heated arguments.

Characters Meredith and Pip were meant to enjoy a fun night out at the cinema.

But best-laid plans do not always go smoothly and when one of them hates the film and the other loves it, a row breaks out.

With their marriage at breaking point, the pair turn to their respective friends, Jane and Tony.

But maybe Jane likes Pip a little too much and maybe Tony does not like Meredith enough.

The Argument will run at the theatre in Bath until August 24.

Tickets, priced £27, can be bought online at www.theatreroyal.org.uk or by calling the box office on 01225 448844.

