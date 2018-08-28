Locking Preschool Christmas fair raises cash for school

Locking Pre-School Christmas Fair, Alison, Georgie and Ella with christmas gifts 'Hand Made with Love'. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Pupils and teachers from Locking Preschool hosted a Christmas fair at the village hall this weekend.

The event, which took place on Sunday, was held to celebrate the start of Advent and the beginning of the Christmas season.

With festive fun and games taking place throughout the day, the fair saw a variety of tantalising sweets and seasonal treats enjoyed by all.

Pupils and teachers manned stalls selling handmade gifts, which gave parents a chance to buy stocking fillers.

Woolly Santa’s hats, knitted Christmas tree decorations and a selection of handmade teddy bears and owls were among the gifts sold on the day.

Weston’s Toy Cave was on hand with all the must-have toys for children to add to their Christmas wishlists.

There were sweets and refreshments served, as well as a festive cake sale – with cupcakes and reindeer cakes the star of the show.