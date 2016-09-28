Cash-strapped schools hit by further funding cuts

The average cut per pupil in North Somerset - from 2015 to 2020 - amounts to £197.

Schools are struggling to afford toilet paper and glue sticks, according to an education campaign group, which has revealed further funding cuts for education.

Analysis by the School Cuts campaign shows 89 per cent of schools will have less money per pupil in 2020, than in 2015.

A quarter of schools will also suffer funding cuts next year, despite the Government's promises to invest in education.

Schools in North Somerset have lost an average of £197 per pupil between 2015 and 2020.

Jon Reddiford, district secretary of North Somerset National Education Union, said: "Parents, pupils and teachers are seeing every day the impact of the education funding crisis.

"Schools have been forced to shed staff, slash subjects and cut resources, with many unable to afford even basics like glue sticks and toilet paper.

"Yet this Government continues to underfund and under-deliver on their responsibility to schools and the nation's children and young people."

Becket Primary School, in Worle, is one of the most badly affected, losing an average of £601 per pupil since 2015 - equal to the salaries of two teachers.

Simon Marriott, chief executive of the Kaleidoscope multi-academy trust which oversees Becket Primary School, said the school has been forced to make significant changes including charging families for after school clubs and asking for increased contributions for activities.

He said: "Becket is located in an area in the lowest 20 per cent of the country in terms of deprivation, therefore, these cuts impact on some of their most vulnerable pupils.

"Some of the staff who have left have not been replaced and children who need additional support can only have this if funding applications are successful.

"The school has had to make a number of difficult decisions around resourcing and the school building to ensure that as much money as possible is used to support their children's learning and wellbeing."

Hans Price Academy has also lost an average of £513 over the past four years - equal to the salaries of nine teachers.

The Government has promised £7.1bn for schools by 2022-23 but funding does not begin until next year.

To find out how your school has been affected, log onto www.schoolcuts.org.uk