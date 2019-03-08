Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pictures: Bournville Primary pupils walk with dinosaurs

PUBLISHED: 13:00 29 June 2019

Dinosaur day at Bournville Primary School. Ranger Chris introducing Ron the T Rex to pupils. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Dinosaur day at Bournville Primary School. Ranger Chris introducing Ron the T Rex to pupils. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Pupils at a Weston primary school were treated to a spectacle 65 million years in the making last week.

Dinosaur day at Bournville Primary School. Ranger Chris introducing Nibbles the baby dinosaur to pupils. Picture: MARK ATHERTONDinosaur day at Bournville Primary School. Ranger Chris introducing Nibbles the baby dinosaur to pupils. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bournville Primary School held a dinosaur day, on June 19, which saw students come face-to-face with a myriad of prehistoric beasts.

No expense was spared, as expert rangers from Swansea-based Dino4hire brought their mobile museum to the Selworthy Road school.

The rangers introduced the children to several lifelike dinosaur puppets including Trixie the baby triceratops, a raptor hatchling, named Nibbles, and a four-metre-long juvenile tyrannosaurus called Ron.

As well as walking with dinosaurs, the clever girls and boys listened to a talk from Dino4hire's head ranger Chris about evolution and palaeobiology, and were also shown a range of fossils including ammonites, tyrannosaurus teeth, and Utah raptor claws.

Most Read

Weston High Street pub closed

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Weston High Street pub closed

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Comedian Rhys James to perform in Bristol

Rhys James.

Update: M5 open again, but area is still congested

Travel news.

Boris Johnson visits Somerset to boost Conservative leadership campaign

Boris Johnson with James Heappey MP, Neville Coles, staff and pupils at King Alfred School in Highbridge. Picture: Weston Mercury

Businesses encouraged to support proposal to transform town centre

W H Smith restored and reopened

Congestion and delays expected after M5 closure

Travel news.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists