Pictures: Bournville Primary pupils walk with dinosaurs
PUBLISHED: 13:00 29 June 2019
Archant
Pupils at a Weston primary school were treated to a spectacle 65 million years in the making last week.
Bournville Primary School held a dinosaur day, on June 19, which saw students come face-to-face with a myriad of prehistoric beasts.
No expense was spared, as expert rangers from Swansea-based Dino4hire brought their mobile museum to the Selworthy Road school.
The rangers introduced the children to several lifelike dinosaur puppets including Trixie the baby triceratops, a raptor hatchling, named Nibbles, and a four-metre-long juvenile tyrannosaurus called Ron.
As well as walking with dinosaurs, the clever girls and boys listened to a talk from Dino4hire's head ranger Chris about evolution and palaeobiology, and were also shown a range of fossils including ammonites, tyrannosaurus teeth, and Utah raptor claws.