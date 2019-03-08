Pictures: Bournville Primary pupils walk with dinosaurs

Dinosaur day at Bournville Primary School. Ranger Chris introducing Ron the T Rex to pupils. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Pupils at a Weston primary school were treated to a spectacle 65 million years in the making last week.

Dinosaur day at Bournville Primary School. Ranger Chris introducing Nibbles the baby dinosaur to pupils. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Dinosaur day at Bournville Primary School. Ranger Chris introducing Nibbles the baby dinosaur to pupils. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bournville Primary School held a dinosaur day, on June 19, which saw students come face-to-face with a myriad of prehistoric beasts.

No expense was spared, as expert rangers from Swansea-based Dino4hire brought their mobile museum to the Selworthy Road school.

The rangers introduced the children to several lifelike dinosaur puppets including Trixie the baby triceratops, a raptor hatchling, named Nibbles, and a four-metre-long juvenile tyrannosaurus called Ron.

As well as walking with dinosaurs, the clever girls and boys listened to a talk from Dino4hire's head ranger Chris about evolution and palaeobiology, and were also shown a range of fossils including ammonites, tyrannosaurus teeth, and Utah raptor claws.