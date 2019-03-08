Broadoak Academy gets top GCSE scores

Broadoak Mathmatics and Computing College GCSE students.

Students and staff at Broadoak Academy celebrated another year of improved GCSE results.

Broadoak Mathmatics and Computing College GCSE students Georgia Potts and Daniel Walker.

Seventy-three of students received a passing grade of 4 or better in English, and 60 per cent in maths.

Several Weston students also received top marks in physics, biology and chemistry, PE, technology, and drama.

Kathleen McGillycuddy, principal said, "Our young people should be incredibly proud of their achievements.

"They have worked really hard, guided by the team here, and shown what they are capable of.

"These results mark another step in our journey of improvement and we look forward to building on this success in the coming year as part of the wider Cabot Learning Federation."

Daniel Walker who is going on study at creative arts college, boomsatsuma Bristol said: "I did really well. I passed everything I wanted to.

"I got 59 marks out of 60 in drama, so I'm really happy.

"I worked so hard to pass everything because I'm dyslexic.

"I'm going to do acting and singing at the Bristol Old Vic with boomsatsuma.

"I have had singing lessons since I was seven and acting is something I have always wanted do - this is like a dream."

Head boy, David Oputu-Dawood, who is heading to Weston College to study sports science said seeing his results was a relief.

He said: "I got what I needed to get through to sixth form.

"Eventually I want to be a personal trainer or go on to help people with injuries."