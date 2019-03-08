Advanced search

Broadoak Academy gets top GCSE scores

PUBLISHED: 15:51 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 22 August 2019

Broadoak Mathmatics and Computing College GCSE students. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Students and staff at Broadoak Academy celebrated another year of improved GCSE results.

Broadoak Mathmatics and Computing College GCSE students Georgia Potts and Daniel Walker. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBroadoak Mathmatics and Computing College GCSE students Georgia Potts and Daniel Walker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Seventy-three of students received a passing grade of 4 or better in English, and 60 per cent in maths.

Several Weston students also received top marks in physics, biology and chemistry, PE, technology, and drama.

Kathleen McGillycuddy, principal said, "Our young people should be incredibly proud of their achievements.

"They have worked really hard, guided by the team here, and shown what they are capable of.

"These results mark another step in our journey of improvement and we look forward to building on this success in the coming year as part of the wider Cabot Learning Federation."

Daniel Walker who is going on study at creative arts college, boomsatsuma Bristol said: "I did really well. I passed everything I wanted to.

"I got 59 marks out of 60 in drama, so I'm really happy.

"I worked so hard to pass everything because I'm dyslexic.

Broadoak Mathmatics and Computing College GCSE student David Oputu-Dawood. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBroadoak Mathmatics and Computing College GCSE student David Oputu-Dawood. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"I'm going to do acting and singing at the Bristol Old Vic with boomsatsuma.

"I have had singing lessons since I was seven and acting is something I have always wanted do - this is like a dream."

Head boy, David Oputu-Dawood, who is heading to Weston College to study sports science said seeing his results was a relief.

He said: "I got what I needed to get through to sixth form.

"Eventually I want to be a personal trainer or go on to help people with injuries."

Broadoak Academy gets top GCSE scores

Broadoak Mathmatics and Computing College GCSE students. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
