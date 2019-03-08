Advanced search

Hans Price Academy students achieve best GCSE results in school's history

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 22 August 2019

Students at Hans Price Academy have achieved the best GCSE results in the school's history.

Jakub Trybull, Corey Gibbons, Sarah- Louise Weston and Emma Page were the top 4 attainers at Hans Price Academy. Picture:Steve HollandJakub Trybull, Corey Gibbons, Sarah- Louise Weston and Emma Page were the top 4 attainers at Hans Price Academy. Picture:Steve Holland

Sixty-two per cent of students achieved a 9 to 4 grade in both english and maths and 41 per cent of students achieved the 'strong pass' benchmark of 9 to 5.

More than half of the students, 65 percent, attained 9-4 standard pass grades, with nearly a fith of students attaining grades greater than a 7.

Principal, Tony Searle, said, "This is the first year in the history of any school on this site that more than 60% of students have met the government threshold for GCSE qualifications including English and maths.

"This represents an increase of eight percentage points on our previous record high.

"The fantastic work ethic of the staff and students at the Academy along with our culture of 'Ready to Learn' have contributed significantly to this success.

"It's great to be able to celebrate these results in a year when we are oversubscribed into Year 7 for the first time. "We are looking forward to doing even greater things over the coming year."

Students Jakub Trybull, Corey Gibbons, Sarah-Louise Weston and Emma Page recieved the top marks at the Academy achieving 13 grade 9's and seven distinction stars between them.

