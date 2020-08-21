Advanced search

‘Fantastic set of results’ for Hans Price students

PUBLISHED: 11:20 21 August 2020

Principal Tony Searle paid tribute to students who received a 'fantastic set of GCSE results'.



A Weston principal has thanked staff and parents for helping students from Hans Price to achieve ‘great things’.

Pupils from the academy, in Marchfields Way, received their GCSE results yesterday (Thursday) marking the end of their secondary education.

Principal Tony Searle said the ‘strength and fortitude’ of students and staff had shone through during unprecedented times.

He said the results were a great reflection of the five years pupils had spent at Hans Price.

Mr Searle said: “It’s been an absolute privilege to be a part of their lives for the past five years and I have never been prouder of them.

“They leave us with a fantastic set of results that will allow every one of them to move on to further education or undertake a job with training.

“I would like to thank, and recognise the contribution of, our families, our wider community and of course, the staff at Hans Price.

“Your resolute support and belief in our students has enabled them to achieve great things and make a fantastic contribution to our community along the way.”

