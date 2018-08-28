Advanced search

German exchange celebrates 50 years

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 January 2019

Hildesheim youth exchange youngsters and leaders at Bournville YMCA. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

An exchange programme between Weston and its twin town in Germany is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Organisers are calling on families to host youngsters ahead of the exchange to Hildesheim from April 5-17.

German students will take part in a trip to North Somerset Council’s CCTV room, as well as welcoming party at the mayor’s house.

Parents are also encouraged to organise their own day trips.

A return trip to Germany will be made by two Weston students in October 2019.

Organiser Debbie Stone said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for young people to learn about the German culture, as we try to match each young person with teenagers who have similar hobbies and interests.”

The application deadline for youngsters wishing to head to Germany is June 1.

Young people aged 12-17 should email debbiestone67@btinternet.com with 300-500 words explaining why they want to take part.

