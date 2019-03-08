The King Alfred School celebrate GCSE success after 'amazing year'

King Alfred School students Hannah Murdoch, Emma Martin and Nikola Fabicka.

Pupils and teachers at The King Alfred School in Highbridge are celebrating continued improvement in its GCSE results after an 'amazing year'.

Students celebrated their GCSE results at The King Alfred School in Highbridge.

Nineteen per cent of students achieved grades 9 to 7, while 53 percent scored at 9 to 5, while 73 percent received at least a 4, up from 54 per cent last year.

Several students managed to bag a bevy of top marks too including Ben Youd and Nikola Fabicka who achieved eight 9 to 7 grades, including four grade 9s and Umama Akma who scored nine 9 to 7 grades.

Sophie Fenegan, Oliver Farnham, Hannah Murdoch and Louis Jones also achieved eight 9 to 7 grades each.

Principal Nathan Jenkins said "There is such a brilliant buzz about the academy and we are so thrilled with these GCSE results which come on the back of an amazing year.

King Alfred School Principal Nathan Jenkins with pupils Tristan Reeves and Georgina Husband.

"Many thanks to our whole community and governors for their support.

"Students only achieve what they do with the encouragement of parents and carers and teachers.

"A tremendous well done to everyone involved with the school."