Plans for £4.9m village primary school to go on display

An indicative design of what the new primary school would look like. NSC

Parents will get to learn more about plans for a new school in Yatton next week.

A multi-million-pound primary school, capable of providing education for 200 pupils, is due to open next year.

Plans for a new school in North End are being advanced to offset the hundreds of houses being built at that end of the village.

Yatton’s infant and junior schools are close to capacity, prompting the need for investment in extra places.

Last year educational bodies were invited to bid for the right to run the new school. A decision on who will be responsible for it is due imminently from the regional Schools’ Commissioner.

To update prospective parents, North Somerset Council will run drop-in information sessions on Monday to answer questions.

Cllr Jan Barber, who is the executive member for children and young people’s services, said: “This new primary school in Yatton will help us achieve our commitment of making sure there are sufficient school places across North Somerset, providing every child with fair access to education in order to achieve their potential.

“This drop-in event is a chance to find out more about the new primary school buildings, ask questions to our project officers and view our proposed plans before we submit the planning application.”

The proposed site for the school is within the Bloor Homes development, off Arnolds Way.

When the housing developer obtained planning permission for more than 200 homes, it agreed to leave room for a school to be built.

The council will seek planning permission for a £4.9million school which is capable of providing lessons for 210 pupils. But it will be designed in such a way as to enable capacity to be doubled, should the need arise.

A preschool is also planned for the site.

The council expects the school to be ready to open in September 2020.

The drop-in sessions will be held at Hangstones Pavilion, in Stowey Road.

They will be held on Monday and run from 3.30-5pm and 5.20-7pm.

If you are planning to attend the drop-in session, email julia.burgess@n-somerset.gov.uk