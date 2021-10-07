Student senior leadership team appointed at academy

Published: 11:00 AM October 7, 2021

Hans Price Academy has appointed the academy's student senior leadership team.

Each year, the academy appoints one head of school and a number of deputies to support their work. These students lead the year 11 prefect team and take part in a variety of leadership roles with peers and during public events to support the academy.

Student leaders represent the academy at open events, support peers during social activities and act as key role models for students across all year groups.

Principal Tony Searle said: “I am incredibly proud of the way in which the young people at Hans Price Academy continue to rise to the challenges we set them in their learning and the fantastic contributions they make to our community every day.

“These five students have demonstrated these qualities consistently over the course of a number of years at Hans Price Academy. This includes the work, effort and contributions they were able to make during their time studying online during the two national lockdowns.

“They are fantastic role models for students within, and beyond, our academy and I am delighted to be able to give them this opportunity. I very much look forward to working with them over the coming year."