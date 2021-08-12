North Somerset GCSE results 2021: Principal of Hans Price Academy ‘incredibly proud’ of students

Published: 3:03 PM August 12, 2021

The principal of a Weston school has praised his students for working ‘phenomenally hard’ during the pandemic, and said their hard work have paid off.

Students from Hans Price Academy turned up to the school to pick up their GCSE results and celebrate with their classmates.

Students celebrating their GCSE results at Hans Price Academy. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Principal Tony Searle said: “The students at Hans Price Academy have worked phenomenally hard during the past two years. The impact of the pandemic on our communities has been profound, and during this time it has been a source of constant inspiration watching our young people thrive, despite everything going on around them.

“We should not underestimate the strength of character, courage and resilience they have shown to achieve the results they have and we should look forward with great excitement to the future that lies in front of them.

“I am incredibly proud of the students and staff at Hans Price. Staff have approached the grading process with integrity, rigour and consummate professionalism. Students have approached their assessments with determination, hard work and fortitude. As a result, they have truly earned their grades and we wish them well for the future.”

Students celebrating their GCSE results at Hans Price Academy. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Following the cancellation of exams, grades were set by teachers against a national standard, and then approved and awarded by exam boards.

Hans Price Academy is part of the Cabot Learning Federation (CLF). Executive principal of CLF, Sally Apps, said: “After what has been a highly unusual time, with different pressures to usual, we are exceptionally proud of our students’ achievements. Their consistent hard work has enabled so many of them to take their next steps in education and training, with some exciting destinations.

Students celebrating their GCSE results at Hans Price Academy. Angel Barr and Bethany Wyle. - Credit: Mark Atherton

“It is heartening to see that the work of our students, their teachers, the adults that support them in school and those in their homes and communities is helping their ambitions to be realised, especially at a time of such uncertainty. We are proud of their resilience, the resilience of our families and communities and all they have achieved together.”

Students celebrating their GCSE results at Hans Price Academy. - Credit: Mark Atherton



