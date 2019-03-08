Advanced search

Weston school oversubscribed for the first time in history

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 June 2019

Principal Tony Seale with students from Hans Price Academy.

A Weston secondary school will be oversubscribed for the first time in its history.

Hans Price Academy will welcome 240 places in year seven taken up in September.

The step is a 'huge one' for the academy which, five years ago, admitted just 96 students into the school.

Principal Tony Searle said: "This is an amazing achievement for our community.

"The staff at Hans Price Academy work exceptionally hard to provide an excellent experience for our students every day.

"The excellent support of our community, parents and carers makes this all the more possible."

The school has received positive feedback from both the students and community and the reputation of the academy has improved.

The school recently received a 'good' rating from Ofsted who said 'the school is increasingly of choice for local parents and carers because leaders have established a culture of learning and high aspiration'.

