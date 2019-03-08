Housing firm takes steps to give nature a home while redeveloping former pub

Karen Squires, Kirstie Gibbon and Kate Kilmartin from Hawkfield Homes with pupils, Chris, Sam, Rowen, Arianne and Anais, with their decorated bird boxes. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

School pupils have taken part in a competition to design bird boxes.

Yatton Junior School youngsters last week created some hugely colourful homes for the village's wildlife an arty session on June 5.

Paints of all colours were given out to the children to make some interesting designs, ranging from multi-coloured efforts, to camouflage.

The competition was set up by Hawkfield Homes, the developer behind the conversion of the former Prince of Orange pub, in Yatton High Street.

Although still a building site, the development continues apace and the children's efforts will be used there.

A Hawkfield spokesman said: "These bird boxes are such an important part of our plan to give nature a home in all of our new home developments and an exciting opportunity for students to have their painted bird box to be positioned locally within Yatton."