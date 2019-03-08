Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Housing firm takes steps to give nature a home while redeveloping former pub

PUBLISHED: 09:33 11 June 2019

Karen Squires, Kirstie Gibbon and Kate Kilmartin from Hawkfield Homes with pupils, Chris, Sam, Rowen, Arianne and Anais, with their decorated bird boxes. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Karen Squires, Kirstie Gibbon and Kate Kilmartin from Hawkfield Homes with pupils, Chris, Sam, Rowen, Arianne and Anais, with their decorated bird boxes. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

School pupils have taken part in a competition to design bird boxes.

Yatton Junior School youngsters last week created some hugely colourful homes for the village's wildlife an arty session on June 5.

Paints of all colours were given out to the children to make some interesting designs, ranging from multi-coloured efforts, to camouflage.

The competition was set up by Hawkfield Homes, the developer behind the conversion of the former Prince of Orange pub, in Yatton High Street.

Although still a building site, the development continues apace and the children's efforts will be used there.

A Hawkfield spokesman said: "These bird boxes are such an important part of our plan to give nature a home in all of our new home developments and an exciting opportunity for students to have their painted bird box to be positioned locally within Yatton."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

NHS worker from Weston admits using dating app to groom underage girls

David Cardwell.

Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph.

Weston bridge to close for £80k improvements works

The Drove Road Bridge which will be closed for five days. Picture: Google Maps

Body found on Somerset beach

The body was found near Burnahm-on-Sea's low lighthouse Picture Steve F

Most Read

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

NHS worker from Weston admits using dating app to groom underage girls

David Cardwell.

Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph.

Weston bridge to close for £80k improvements works

The Drove Road Bridge which will be closed for five days. Picture: Google Maps

Body found on Somerset beach

The body was found near Burnahm-on-Sea's low lighthouse Picture Steve F

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rugby: Hornets Chargers celebrate super season

Hornets Chargers under-12s

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Men at much higher risk than women of committing suicide in North Somerset

Will you sign the pledge for World Suicide Prevention Day? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dream come true for newly-qualified pilot

Former volunteers at The Helicopter Museum, Chris Donald, Alex Bishop and Emily Stagg, return by air as qualified helicopter pilots. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

WHSmith opens in Weston High Street

Councillors at the opening of the refurbished WHSmith.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists