Primary school joins multi-academy trust

PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 January 2019

Herons’ Moor Academy school has joined the Cabot Learning Foundation. Pupils pictured with Herons' Moor Principle Julie Fox and the CEO of the Cabot Learning Federation Steve Taylor. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A primary school in Weston Village has become the latest member of the Cabot Learning Federation (CLF).

Herons’ Moor Academy, in Highlands Lane, officially joined the multi-academy trust at the start of January.

It is the eighth primary school to join the CLF alongside the likes of Hans Price Academy and Haywood Village Academy.

Herons’ Moor principal Julie Fox said: “We are delighted to have joined the CLF family of schools.

“We researched very carefully which local multi-academy trust to join and we chose the CLF as we felt the values they hold complement Herons’ Moor’s vision and ethos.”

Steve Taylor, chief executive of the CLF, added: “It is very exciting that Herons’ Moor is joining us at this time.

“We have already been working closely together and this move now cements the relationship between Herons’ Moor, the CLF and our other schools – in particular Hans Price and Haywood Village.”

