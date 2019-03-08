Advanced search

Academy named fastest improving in Somerset

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 November 2019

Principal of TKASA, Nathan Jenkins, with students during GCSE results day 2019.Picture: TKASA

Principal of TKASA, Nathan Jenkins, with students during GCSE results day 2019.Picture: TKASA

TKASA

A Somerset academy is the most improved secondary school in the county, according to Government figures.

The Department for Education statistics reveal The King Alfred School Academy (TKASA) achieved a 0.39 per cent increase on the Progress 8 measure of performance.

The score monitors pupils' progress between key stage two and four, to show which schools are achieving the most when it comes to students' academic development.

The Highbridge academy joined the Priory Learning Trust (PLT) in October 2018.

Principal Nathan Jenkins, said: "The academy is delighted with these latest set of performance statistics, which show how much it's improving in so many areas."

Executive principal of PLT, Neville Coles, said: "There's clearly huge momentum at TKASA to make this school one of the fastest improving in the South West."

