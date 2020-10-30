Advanced search

Highbridge pupils say a sweet thank you to key workers

PUBLISHED: 12:54 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:54 30 October 2020

700 pupils from TKASA made giftt boxesto thank keyworkers for the hard work.

More than 700 students from a Highbridge school made chocolate and sweets gift boxes to thank key workers.

Pupils from King Alfred School Academy students each made the cardboard boxes in their design technology lessons, to give to local key workers, parents or relatives who are keyworkers and helpers in the community.

Local sweet shop, Burnham’s Sweet Shack, helped provide sweets and chocolates to fill the boxes at cost value.

Mark Barham, head of head of design technology at the school, said: “Due to Covid safety restrictions on workshop access we developed a ‘design-and-make’ activity that can still be delivered safely in any classroom.

“We were humbled when we heard the positive reactions from key workers who have been receiving the surprises.

“This has been a great community project involving The Sweet Shack, 700 local students and 700 very worthy key workers.

“We are delighted that our project idea will also be rolled out into several other schools next term.”

