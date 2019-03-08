Advanced search

Drone images show academy's £1.2m roof upgrades

PUBLISHED: 13:00 25 May 2019

Drone snapshots of The King Alfred School, an Academy's roof upgrade.

TKASA

A Somerset school's major roof refurbishment scheme is complete, thanks to a £1.2million Government grant.

The King Alfred School, an Academy (TKASA) in Highbridge have released drone photos in celebration of finishing the eight-month project.

The academy received funding when it became accredited by The Priory Learning Trust in October.

The school's A, C and D blocks including the sports hall and 1610 building roofs have been upgraded.

Works to the student reception and E block were finished in February.

Skylights and windows have also been installed on the roofs, while attention to interior areas of the academy will now be inspected.

Principal Nathan Jenkins said: "These photos capture the modern, professional facilities we are building here at TKASA.

"We are continuing to see excellent improvements to all aspects of the school."

