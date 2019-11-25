Advanced search

School marks anti-bullying week with hundreds of acts of kindness

PUBLISHED: 11:00 25 November 2019

Random acts of kindness at King Alfreds for anti-bullying week.Picture: TKASA

Random acts of kindness at King Alfreds for anti-bullying week.Picture: TKASA

TKASA

Students carried out many random acts of kindness to mark anti-bullying week this month.

The King Alfred School, an Academy (TKASA) pupils gave gifts, said kind words, or did a good deed during the week of November 11-15.

Twenty two of those students who took part also became The Diana Award (TDA) ambassadors during the initiative.

Once students completed the tasks, they wrote their names on blue balloons, which were then tied to a tree on school grounds.

The academy's ambassadors are trained by TDA, a charity which works to stop to bullying.

Principal at the school, Nathan Jenkins, said: "We are very proud of our students and the random acts of kindness project was one of many initiatives driven by them.

"It reminds every student that respect, kindness and good character are essential both in life and at our academy."

