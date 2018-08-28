Highbridge school introduces Christmas food bank scheme

Students at TKASA with boxes for the Highbridge Area Foodbank. Picture: The King Alfred School - An Academy Archant

The King Alfred School – An Academy (TKASA) has set up a food bank scheme to help those less fortunate this Christmas.

The academy, in Burnham Road, put boxes in each tutor group’s room to encourage students to donate food and toiletries to help people in need.

Donations were made to the Highbridge Area Foodbank on Friday and the academy’s students and staff were encouraged to gift plentifully.

The scheme’s organiser and associate assistant head at TKASA, Baylea Charles, said: “It is an amazing project which involves both staff and students coming together to help support people who need it this Christmas.”

The Priory Learning Trust (PLT), which runs the Highbridge academy, encourages its students to help people in need by donating to charities on a regular basis.

The academy launched its Jill Dando News Centre earlier this month.