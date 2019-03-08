Advanced search

Students remember fallen in photo tribute for Remembrance Day

PUBLISHED: 14:00 13 November 2019

Students and staff are pictured in the special tribute at The King Alfred Academy

Students and staff are pictured in the special tribute at The King Alfred Academy

Archant

War hero soldiers as young as 15 who died in World War One have been honoured by The King Alfred Academy students.

Residents hold a photo of Fred Winter on Jubilee Street at their house where he previously livedResidents hold a photo of Fred Winter on Jubilee Street at their house where he previously lived

Students and staff from the school have created an amazing tribute to the fallen by placing their photos in 51 houses in Highbridge and Burnham where they once lived.

The school, in Highbridge, worked on the project with local residents and St Andrew's Church.

One of the fallen soldiers was 15-year-old Cecil William Holt, who died on September 22 1914.

King Alfred student Fred Salamanca, aged 15, said: "It's an amazing and unique way of remembering the people that fought for our country."

Students and staff are pictured in the special tribute at The King Alfred AcademyStudents and staff are pictured in the special tribute at The King Alfred Academy

Other tributes to the fallen have been taking place across The Priory Learning Trust

Principal Nathan Jenkins praised the pupils for their endeavour with the project.

He said: "I am really proud of our students and staff - this really is an amazing community project to remember so many true heroes who gave their own lives for others."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man boasted about sexually abusing a child online and distributed indecent images

North Somerset Courthouse.

Concerns Weston ice rink will harm environment

Icescape at The Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Parking permits for Weston could be introduced in ‘coming weeks’

Parking regulations in Weston are under review. Picture: Mark Atherton

Childminder found guilty of injuring ‘screaming’ child

Sasha Scott was found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court.

Weston childminder accused of neglect defended by colleagues and parents

Bristol Crown Court.

Most Read

Man boasted about sexually abusing a child online and distributed indecent images

North Somerset Courthouse.

Concerns Weston ice rink will harm environment

Icescape at The Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Parking permits for Weston could be introduced in ‘coming weeks’

Parking regulations in Weston are under review. Picture: Mark Atherton

Childminder found guilty of injuring ‘screaming’ child

Sasha Scott was found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court.

Weston childminder accused of neglect defended by colleagues and parents

Bristol Crown Court.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rugby: Chippping Sodbury 26 Winscombe 8

Adam Scrase attacks (pic John Podpadec)

Athletics: Weston AC members shine at Burnham Winter Series

Weston AC's Ben Haines, Susan Duncan and Kieron Summers in distinctive green at the Burnham Winter Series 5k (pic Burnham on Sea Swim & Sports Academy)

Somerset Cup: Paulton Rovers 1 Weston 4

Signage outside the Paulton Rovers ground (pic Josh Thomas)

Government figures reveal four homeless people died in North Somerset last year

Four homeless people died in North Somerset last year. Picture: Carol Thacker.

Met Office warns heavy rain ‘likely’ to cause flooding

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists