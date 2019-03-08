Students remember fallen in photo tribute for Remembrance Day

Students and staff are pictured in the special tribute at The King Alfred Academy Archant

War hero soldiers as young as 15 who died in World War One have been honoured by The King Alfred Academy students.

Residents hold a photo of Fred Winter on Jubilee Street at their house where he previously lived Residents hold a photo of Fred Winter on Jubilee Street at their house where he previously lived

Students and staff from the school have created an amazing tribute to the fallen by placing their photos in 51 houses in Highbridge and Burnham where they once lived.

The school, in Highbridge, worked on the project with local residents and St Andrew's Church.

One of the fallen soldiers was 15-year-old Cecil William Holt, who died on September 22 1914.

King Alfred student Fred Salamanca, aged 15, said: "It's an amazing and unique way of remembering the people that fought for our country."

Other tributes to the fallen have been taking place across The Priory Learning Trust

Principal Nathan Jenkins praised the pupils for their endeavour with the project.

He said: "I am really proud of our students and staff - this really is an amazing community project to remember so many true heroes who gave their own lives for others."