Building work to begin on new school as named revealed

Chestnut Park Primary School in Yatton. Picture: Clevedon Learning Trust Clevedon Learning Trust

The name of a school which will open next year has been revealed.

Chestnut Park Primary School, in Yatton's North End, will receive its first intake of pupils in September 2020.

Clevedon Learning Trust (CLT) will run the school.

A nursery, for preschoolers aged two to four, will also open.

Applications for reception places should be made through the North Somerset Council's school admissions website, while applications for years one and two should be made through CLT's website.

John Wells, chief executive of the CLT, said: "We are delighted that work to build Chestnut Park will start soon.

"Throughout the building process we will continue to work with families and the local community and keep them informed about our plans to run the school."

An information event will be held on October 17 at Horsecastle Chapel, in Horsecastle Farm Road, starting at 7.30pm.