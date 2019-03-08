Advanced search

Building work to begin on new school as named revealed

PUBLISHED: 08:49 12 October 2019

Chestnut Park Primary School in Yatton. Picture: Clevedon Learning Trust

Chestnut Park Primary School in Yatton. Picture: Clevedon Learning Trust

Clevedon Learning Trust

The name of a school which will open next year has been revealed.

Chestnut Park Primary School, in Yatton's North End, will receive its first intake of pupils in September 2020.

Clevedon Learning Trust (CLT) will run the school.

A nursery, for preschoolers aged two to four, will also open.

Applications for reception places should be made through the North Somerset Council's school admissions website, while applications for years one and two should be made through CLT's website.

John Wells, chief executive of the CLT, said: "We are delighted that work to build Chestnut Park will start soon.

"Throughout the building process we will continue  to work with families and the local community and keep them informed about our plans to run the school."

An information event will be held on October 17 at Horsecastle Chapel, in Horsecastle Farm Road, starting at 7.30pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weston woman cannot eat and suffers nightmares after savage assault in town centre

The attack took place in Richmond Street. Picture: Google

PICTURES: David Walliams and Simon Bird papped by Weston Midweek readers

Filming on the Beach Lawns.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Worle nail bar staff protected from risk of slavery and trafficking

Three people were issued with slavery and trafficking risk orders. Picture: Getty

Neighbours ‘devastated’ after BBQ van allowed in car park

The BBQ Smokehouse will trade in the car park of The Nightjar. Picture: The BBQ Smokehouse

PHOTOS: First look inside Weston’s newest secondary school

Views inside the Winterstoke Hundred Academy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Weston woman cannot eat and suffers nightmares after savage assault in town centre

The attack took place in Richmond Street. Picture: Google

PICTURES: David Walliams and Simon Bird papped by Weston Midweek readers

Filming on the Beach Lawns.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Worle nail bar staff protected from risk of slavery and trafficking

Three people were issued with slavery and trafficking risk orders. Picture: Getty

Neighbours ‘devastated’ after BBQ van allowed in car park

The BBQ Smokehouse will trade in the car park of The Nightjar. Picture: The BBQ Smokehouse

PHOTOS: First look inside Weston’s newest secondary school

Views inside the Winterstoke Hundred Academy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston antiques shop to feature in BBC One programme

Jon Webster and Adrian Apps at Just Stuff antiques shop in Weston.Picture: Make Me A Dealer

Two midfielders leave Weston as ‘ruthless’ Bartlett trims squad after FA Cup exit

Alex Byrne has been released, while Tom Llewellyn has left on loan. Pictures: Mark Atherton

Weston Hockey head to Clifton Robinsons for ‘sterner test’.

Sam Neate surges forward druing Weston's first home game of the season against Mendip.

Dodd secures double celebration of winning both Championship and Title

James Dodd druing hs final race in Germany where he would secure the Championship.

Rugby: Yatton achieve one-club identity with new kit

Yatton Rugby Club members in new kit
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists