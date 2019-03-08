Pupils host parents at Stone Age museum

Pupils with prehistoric jewellery in their stone age museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hutton Primary pupils welcomed parents to their stone age classroom exhibition.

Pupils with prehistoric animals in their stone age museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pupils with prehistoric animals in their stone age museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The year three class created various exhibitions to showcase what they had learnt during the term.

They had exhibitions with pre-historic animals such as the giant ground sloth, the sabre-toothed tiger and the wooly mammoth.

There also was an exhibition with jewellery, cave paintings and stone tools.

Beth Anderton, teacher, said the children worked very hard to plan the museum.

Pupils with home making skills on display in their stone age museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pupils with home making skills on display in their stone age museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

She said: "The main focus was looking at the legacy of the Stone Age and the developments which landmark the development of the society we live in today, such as the building of megaliths like Stonehenge and the discovery of farming.

"Thanks to items from Weston Museum, we were able to find out about the local archaeology such as remains of Woolly Mammoths and Stone Age tools."