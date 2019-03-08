Pupils host parents at Stone Age museum
PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 October 2019
Hutton Primary pupils welcomed parents to their stone age classroom exhibition.
The year three class created various exhibitions to showcase what they had learnt during the term.
They had exhibitions with pre-historic animals such as the giant ground sloth, the sabre-toothed tiger and the wooly mammoth.
There also was an exhibition with jewellery, cave paintings and stone tools.
Beth Anderton, teacher, said the children worked very hard to plan the museum.
She said: "The main focus was looking at the legacy of the Stone Age and the developments which landmark the development of the society we live in today, such as the building of megaliths like Stonehenge and the discovery of farming.
"Thanks to items from Weston Museum, we were able to find out about the local archaeology such as remains of Woolly Mammoths and Stone Age tools."